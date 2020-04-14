Head-To-Head Survey: UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) versus Qualys (OTCMKTS:QLYS)

UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) and Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get UMeWorld alerts:

This table compares UMeWorld and Qualys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A Qualys 21.56% 18.38% 10.71%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for UMeWorld and Qualys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Qualys 0 6 8 0 2.57

Qualys has a consensus target price of $98.86, suggesting a potential downside of 5.50%. Given Qualys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qualys is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Volatility and Risk

UMeWorld has a beta of -1.85, indicating that its share price is 285% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualys has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Qualys shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Qualys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UMeWorld and Qualys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMeWorld $10,000.00 1,254.24 -$1.32 million N/A N/A Qualys $321.61 million 12.72 $69.34 million $1.67 62.64

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than UMeWorld.

Summary

Qualys beats UMeWorld on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

UMeWorld Company Profile

UMeWorld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the . It is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. Its products include UMFun, UMTang, UEXiao, and 17Speech. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers and resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for UMeWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMeWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.