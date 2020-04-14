Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Steven M. Spurlock Purchases 50,000 Shares

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 3.02.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.81.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

