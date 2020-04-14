Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target upped by SunTrust Banks from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Centene from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.59.

CNC stock opened at $65.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. Centene has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $68.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Centene will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $913,762.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,686 shares of company stock worth $3,470,063. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Centene by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,509 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $265,482,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $258,880,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Centene by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

