Insider Selling: Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells 230,000 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,750,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,962 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $2,278,256.26.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 166,038 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total value of $23,374,829.64.

On Monday, March 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $29,213,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $144.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.85 and its 200-day moving average is $127.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,141,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,249,000 after acquiring an additional 369,936 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

