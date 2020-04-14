Brian K. Ratzan Acquires 15,000 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Brian K. Ratzan purchased 15,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,064. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Simply Good Foods Co has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,878,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,048,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,400 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,248,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,724,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,751,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,054,000 after purchasing an additional 963,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.