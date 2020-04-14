Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Square stock opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 2.82.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 2.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Square by 27.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 33,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SQ shares. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Square from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.66.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

