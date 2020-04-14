Insider Selling: Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Director Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $59,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,154.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $77.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.06. Heico Corp has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $147.93.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Heico had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 21.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Vertical Research lowered Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heico has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Heico by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,585,000 after purchasing an additional 33,670 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heico during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,945,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heico by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heico during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,271,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Heico by 257.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 42,024 shares during the period. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.