Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $110.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.82.

ETN opened at $78.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.47. Eaton has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 83,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

