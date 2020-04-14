Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 23,778 Shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.82% of Blackrock Muniassets Fund worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the period. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $16.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

