Bank of America Corp DE Sells 4,575 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Itron worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after buying an additional 392,671 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,716,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,922,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,970,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth approximately $8,468,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Stephens cut their target price on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

In related news, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $53,139.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $446,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average is $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.14 million. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

