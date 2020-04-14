Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 50,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 161,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Shares of FDLO opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

