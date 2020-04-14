China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,134 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,415,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,311,000 after purchasing an additional 327,201 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 148,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 59,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. China Petroleum & Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.77.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP).

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.