W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Stephens

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $322.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of W W Grainger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. G.Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair raised shares of W W Grainger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $297.67.

W W Grainger stock opened at $274.36 on Monday. W W Grainger has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.12.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

