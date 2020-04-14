Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Stake Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.17% of Cronos Group worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 2,080.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 2,812.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

CRON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cronos Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cronos Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

CRON stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. Cronos Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ?MMPR?. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.