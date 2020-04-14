Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Halliburton from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Halliburton from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Halliburton from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.30.

HAL opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $32.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,987.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

