Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Piper Sandler

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BWS Financial reduced their price target on Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $56.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $135.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average of $108.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.80.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $284.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.45 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Layne bought 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.01 per share, for a total transaction of $202,040.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,923.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul H. Layne bought 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.90 per share, with a total value of $249,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,801. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,830 shares of company stock valued at $659,766. Corporate insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $65,658,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2,907.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 386,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,988,000 after buying an additional 400,100 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,259,000 after buying an additional 259,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 659,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,627,000 after buying an additional 110,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 909,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,328,000 after buying an additional 106,187 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

