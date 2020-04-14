Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,585 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.63% of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,604,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,842,000 after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter.

CIL stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $40.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

