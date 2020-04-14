Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

Cowen lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NYSE:HWM opened at $12.60 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

