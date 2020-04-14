Bank of America Corp DE Sells 4,583 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.19% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,510,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period.

XRLV opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $42.78.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.