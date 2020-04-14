Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,949 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 506,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after acquiring an additional 300,450 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 11,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NPO opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $861.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.77. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.70 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower bought 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,346.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,474.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

