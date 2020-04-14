Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Cowen downgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wood & Company started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday. They issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.56.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $32.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.03. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,994,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Hexcel by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,870,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,160,000 after acquiring an additional 441,399 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,962,000 after acquiring an additional 381,251 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,507,000 after acquiring an additional 217,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,250,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,267,000 after acquiring an additional 168,753 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

