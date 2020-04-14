Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 692,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 51,749 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 269,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 104,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD alerts:

NYSE:NIQ opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.