Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.39 Million Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,583 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.27% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,139,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $24.73.

