Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.81% of Prevail Therapeutics worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 184.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 109,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $763,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 1,037.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRVL opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.37 million and a PE ratio of -5.94. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRVL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Prevail Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

