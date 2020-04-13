Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $82.36 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $209.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

