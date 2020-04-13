Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,376 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,810,000 after acquiring an additional 202,378 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,375,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after purchasing an additional 37,848 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 924,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,090,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 843,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,972,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $64.72 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3374 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

