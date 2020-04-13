Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.7% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after buying an additional 225,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $269.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,172.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.93.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

