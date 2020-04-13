Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.64-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $484.4 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Belden from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Longbow Research raised Belden from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Belden in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.71.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden stock opened at $37.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.15. Belden has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $62.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.73 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Belden will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.