Raymond James Trims Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Target Price to $179.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $238.00 to $179.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s current price.

EL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.77.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $161.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.94. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,368,000 after buying an additional 44,119 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,436,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,179,000 after purchasing an additional 48,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,022,000 after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,329,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

