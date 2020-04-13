Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lifted by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.31.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $114.03 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $283.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.81 and a 200-day moving average of $121.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

