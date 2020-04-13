Ellevest Inc. Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 154.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,152,345,000 after purchasing an additional 833,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $57.51 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average is $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

