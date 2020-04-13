Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,366 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.4% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

Shares of MSFT opened at $165.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,256.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

