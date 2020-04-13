Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,209.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,232.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,314.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $829.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,488.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

