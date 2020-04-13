Ellevest Inc. Has $230,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.03.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

