Ellevest Inc. Buys 3,872 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1,138.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,053,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,246.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 273,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after buying an additional 253,487 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,371,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,810,000 after buying an additional 202,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,191,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $64.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.70. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $81.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3374 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

