Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,077.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,918.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,852.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,017.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,338.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

