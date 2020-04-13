Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,077.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,918.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,852.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,017.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,338.12.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
