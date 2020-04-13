Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UPLD. ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.37. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $721.73 million, a PE ratio of -14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 463.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

