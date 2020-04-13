CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Cut to $80.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra upped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.06.

CVS stock opened at $60.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

