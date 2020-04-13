SunTrust Banks Cuts American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Price Target to $8.00

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

ARA opened at $7.14 on Monday. American Renal Associates has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $235.60 million, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.83.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $206.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Renal Associates will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 42.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 90,762 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Renal Associates by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in American Renal Associates by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in American Renal Associates in the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

