Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Position Increased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $131.77 on Monday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.14 and a 200-day moving average of $136.79.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

