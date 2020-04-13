Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 171 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.6% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $371.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.46 and its 200 day moving average is $388.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.88.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

