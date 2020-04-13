Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $793,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,061 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $46.19 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

