Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Acquires New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,810 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 36,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in salesforce.com by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 29.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $128,666.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,925 shares of company stock valued at $67,825,573 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Roth Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

Shares of CRM opened at $153.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.74. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a market capitalization of $138.32 billion, a PE ratio of 768.39, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

