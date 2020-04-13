Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 367 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 65.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,892,000 after acquiring an additional 318,519 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $41.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

