Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 83.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,143 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 353,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM opened at $21.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $23.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.