Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,092.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TH Capital raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.86.

NYSE BABA opened at $197.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $499.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

