Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 421.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $6,050,510,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $24.06 on Monday. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $216.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

