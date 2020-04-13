Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.90.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $20,257,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,162,948 shares of company stock valued at $140,280,403 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,217.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,235.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,315.06. The stock has a market cap of $832.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

