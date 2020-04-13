Ellevest Inc. Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,392 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.28.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.82 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average is $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.