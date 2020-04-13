Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.0% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $101.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.05. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $188.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.91.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

